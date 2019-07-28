iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,258,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,014,861. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

