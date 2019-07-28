iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Harvest Investment Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 426.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,511.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 848,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after acquiring an additional 830,442 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,312,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,586.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 529,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,258,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,014,861. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

