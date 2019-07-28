iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 4,950,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,661,615. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.07.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.