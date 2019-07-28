Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock worth $36,121,805 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 136,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,811 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.