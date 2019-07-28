IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335,760.00

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $25.45 million and approximately $335,760.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.06000367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

