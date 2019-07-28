Invesque Inc (IVQ.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE:IVQ.U opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$6.20 and a 1-year high of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $393.92 million and a PE ratio of -52.86.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

