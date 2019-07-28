Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $22.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Invesco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 5,359,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,252,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,199. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

