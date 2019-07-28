IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIN. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Intevac and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whiting USA Trust II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IntriCon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

