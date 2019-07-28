InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. InterXion accounts for 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in InterXion were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in InterXion by 13.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterXion alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INXN. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InterXion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE INXN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. 746,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,587. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53. InterXion Holding NV has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $77.70.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.09 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.