Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.55.

IART opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $66.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,808 shares of company stock worth $1,509,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

