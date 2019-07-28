Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 83.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $2,921,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.19. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel sold 34,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,251,744.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

