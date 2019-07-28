Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Insider Sells $235,698.54 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $210.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $218.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 287.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 634,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.93.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

