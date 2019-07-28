Insider Buying: Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) CEO Buys $40,000.00 in Stock

Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) CEO Chiyuan Deng acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chiyuan Deng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Chiyuan Deng purchased 14,000,000 shares of Ab International Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.02 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

OTCMKTS ABQQ opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08. Ab International Group Corp has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

