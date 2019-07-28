Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
