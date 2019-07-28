Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

