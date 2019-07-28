Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

IPHS stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 64,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,827. Innophos has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $191.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Innophos’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 612,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,149 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

