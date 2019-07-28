INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, Chairman Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 11,100 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Moss acquired 5,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 87,767 shares of company stock valued at $769,893.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 10,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.