INMAX Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. INMAX has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $29,448.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00004731 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, INMAX has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00291214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.01556692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000598 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,811,118 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

