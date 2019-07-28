Indicoin (INDI) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032054 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005274 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN

Indicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

