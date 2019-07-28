imbrex (REX) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. imbrex has a total market cap of $196,098.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, imbrex has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00291214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.01556692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.