ILCoin Price Reaches $0.0486 on Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $1.19 million worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011533 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005377 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,086,973,425 coins and its circulating supply is 297,305,622 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDAX, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

