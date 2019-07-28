Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iheartmedia an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Iheartmedia alerts:

Shares of NYSE IHRT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. 76,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,161. Iheartmedia has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iheartmedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iheartmedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iheartmedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.