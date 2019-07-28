Ignition 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $79,679.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005237 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138481 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005373 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

