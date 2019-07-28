IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 849.7% during the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 823,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 736,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $10,268,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 250,795 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk bought 50,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,658,866.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

