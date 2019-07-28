IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,804,000 after buying an additional 272,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

VEEV stock opened at $170.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $6,693,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,690,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,506 shares of company stock worth $14,204,551. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

