IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 174.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,415.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $216,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,486 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

