IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

