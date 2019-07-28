IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Northern Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.92.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

