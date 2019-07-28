IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCG opened at $290.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.15.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.59. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

