IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Data were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Data by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,303,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,270,000 after purchasing an additional 656,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Data by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,997,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Data by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,523,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,341 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Data during the first quarter worth about $194,137,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $114,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDC. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE FDC opened at $31.69 on Friday. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Data had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

