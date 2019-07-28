IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.86.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $283.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.70. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $6,972,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.