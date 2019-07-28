Hydro Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and Bittrex. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $104,344.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.06020137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001314 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,453,999,061 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Bittrex, BitMart, IDEX, IDAX, BitForex, DEx.top and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.