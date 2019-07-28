Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:HBP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 7,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%.
About Huttig Building Products
Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.
