Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 7,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

