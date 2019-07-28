Huntington National Bank Sells 8,347 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

UTX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

