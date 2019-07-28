Huntington National Bank Sells 6,042 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 805,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,236,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $94,791,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,426,000 after buying an additional 185,414 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.64. 6,248,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.