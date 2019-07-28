Huntington National Bank Sells 522 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Booking by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.61.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $40.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,966.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,923. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,131.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,862.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.34 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

