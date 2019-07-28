Huntington National Bank Buys 2,917 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 682,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.