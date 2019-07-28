Huntington National Bank Buys 10,400 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,101,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $218,327,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

