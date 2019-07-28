Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) vs. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head to Head Survey

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Easterly Government Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hunt Companies Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out -96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust $58.96 million 1.34 -$5.47 million ($0.31) -10.74 Easterly Government Properties $160.59 million 7.87 $5.70 million $1.17 15.89

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust -34.23% 8.04% 1.46% Easterly Government Properties 2.15% 0.35% 0.21%

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

