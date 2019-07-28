Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €90.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.95 ($85.99).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.20 ($68.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 52 week high of €80.64 ($93.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.48.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

