Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €90.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.95 ($85.99).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.20 ($68.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 52 week high of €80.64 ($93.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.48.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

