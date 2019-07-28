Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

HTHT opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.79. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 247.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

