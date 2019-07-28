Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 31,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.75%.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

