Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,449.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.