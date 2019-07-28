Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In related news, President James D. Neff acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,195.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 253,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,238.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

