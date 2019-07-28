HOQU Market Cap Tops $822,057.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex and HitBTC. HOQU has a market capitalization of $822,057.00 and approximately $152,458.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00289173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.01547480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002820 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

