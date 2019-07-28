Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

Honeywell International stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

