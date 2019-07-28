Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

HON stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.