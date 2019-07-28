Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 50,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

