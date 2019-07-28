HNP Capital LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $113.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

