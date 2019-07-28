HNP Capital LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $113.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49.
In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
