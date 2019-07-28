HNP Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.