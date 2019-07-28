HNP Capital LLC Buys 331 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $369.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

